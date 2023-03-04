A car chase early Friday morning, March 3 led to the arrest of a Rockford father and son. Both were the subjects of arrest warrants out of Hawkins County, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a police report, deputies first tried to stop Austin Taylor Arnold, 28, Beacon Way when they ran the registration of his gray Honda Civic and discovered that the registered owner — his father, Victor Keith Arnold, 49, Beacon Way — had a suspended driver’s license. Deputies said they turned on their lights on Roddy Branch Road near Old Knoxville Highway, but the driver of the Civic ignored them and turned onto Beacon Way “at a high rate of speed.”
Deputies pursued the Civic until it stopped at a home on Beacon Way. They said the driver, later identified as Austin Arnold, jumped out of the car and fled on foot with an unknown passenger.
A K9 deputy on scene tracked the driver of the car, leading them to Austin Arnold “hiding under a downed tree.” Deputies said he refused to tell them anything about his passenger, but that they found a warrant for his arrest out of Hawkins County. They arrested him at 4:32 a.m. March 3 and also charged him with felony evading arrest and evading arrest by fleeing.
An attempt to track Arnold’s passenger with the K9 dog was unsuccessful.
Deputies said they met with Victor Arnold at his home to ask him about his son’s passenger, but he was unable to say who might have been in the car. While they were talking with him, dispatchers at the Blount County 911 Center confirmed there was also a Hawkins County warrant for his arrest. They arrested him at 4:52 a.m. March 3 and transported him to the Blount County Correctional Facility as well.
Austin Arnold is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. He and Victor Arnold are also being held pending charges in Hawkins County.
