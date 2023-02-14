Maryville Police officers charged two people with stealing what employees estimated as up to $1,500 dollars from Browns Creek Coin Laundry Sunday, Feb. 12. Michael Eugene Hill, 39, South Farm Road, Friendsville, and Deeanna Lee Sands, 27, Watson Drive, Maryville, allegedly broke into washing machines on two occasions.
According to a police report, officers responded Thursday, Feb. 9 to a report of vandalism and theft at Browns Creek Laundry, 1601 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee, who told them he had video of a man and woman prying open the tops of washing machines and taking the coins from inside on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.
The damage to the machines was estimated at $5,000, and employees said between $800 and $1,500 had been taken.
According to the report, an officer had previously interacted with Hill and Sands, and was able to identify them as the people in the video.
On Sunday, officers received another call from the laundromat saying that the two individuals from the video were inside the business again. Officers arrived and identified Hill and Sands before taking them into custody.
Sands allegedly told officers that the two had only gotten $100 in coins, and that “everybody else was breaking into the laundry machines, too.”
Officers transported both to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 4:57 a.m. Feb. 12. Both were charged with theft and two counts of vandalism, and were being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
