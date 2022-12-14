Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Maryville residents Sunday, Dec. 11 after they allegedly entered a home without permission and assaulted its residents. Two individuals were transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic in progress at a home in Maryville at around 6:47 p.m., Dec. 11, with AMR already en route. Upon arrival, they were flagged down by a 38-year-old Maryville man who asked for an ambulance. Deputies said that he was holding pressure to a “severe laceration” on the side of a 28-year-old Maryville woman’s head. A deputy provided treatment for the woman while the man told them his ex-girlfriend, Monica M. Woods, 39, had arrived at the home to pick up their son with Kerry W. Raper, 27.
He said the two had entered the residence without permission and that Raper had begun striking him, knocking him to the ground.
While he attempted to remove Raper from the home, he said Woods also struck him multiple times with her crutches.
The woman said that she had attempted to separate them and was struck in the head by Woods’ crutch.
Deputies observed multiple marks and redness around the man’s face and neck as well as marks on his back that were consistent with a crutch-shaped object. Both the man and the woman were transported by ambulance to Blount County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told deputies that Woods and Raper had left in a white Dodge Ram with the child. Deputies made contact with the two at their residence. Raper told deputies that he had entered the house because he saw Woods’ ex-boyfriend assault her son. He said he had assaulted the man in order to protect the child, although the boy told deputies that he was never assaulted.
Woods said Raper and her ex-boyfriend had fought and that she had entered the residence in an attempt to break up the fight, but denied assaulting anyone.
Due to the signs of an assault they had observed, deputies arrested Raper and Woods, both of Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville, and transported them to the Blount County Correctional Facility. Woods was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and domestic assault and was released Dec. 12 on bonds totaling $30,000. Raper was charged with aggravated burglary and assault and was released Dec 12. on bonds totaling $12,500. Both are pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
