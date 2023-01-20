A man and woman were arrested early Thursday, Jan. 19 after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. Alcoa Police officers said they used a K-9 dog to track down Jason Allen Stewart, 40, Gilbert Street, Alcoa, and Mandy Rachelle Clark, 43, Travis Circle, Maryville.
According to a police report, officers on patrol Wednesday night saw a silver Jeep traveling on North Wright Road near Universal Street, which they recognized as belonging to Clark. Officers said they knew Clark was wanted out of Monroe County and also had a suspended driver’s license, so they followed the car and confirmed it was hers through the license plate.
Officers turned on their lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop., but said the Jeep immediately accelerated and fled along North Wright Road. They then turned off their lights and continued down the road, watching the Jeep run through two stop signs at “a high rate of speed.”
According to the report, the Jeep drove behind a home on North Wright Road where Alcoa officers previously reported finding narcotics and homemade explosives in December. Due to the history of the residence, the pursuing officers stopped and waited for backup to arrive.
Once additional units arrived, officers searched the woods behind the house with a K-9 dog and said they found the vehicle empty as well as Clark’s cell phone on the ground nearby. Blount County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene then found two people hiding in a shed, later identified as Stewart and Clark.
Officers said Stewart told them he had been in the backseat of the car when it fled, and that there had been four people inside. He allegedly told officers the driver’s name was Chris, but that he did not know the driver's last name.
Clark allegedly told officers that there were three people in the car, and that Stewart was driving. Officers said she told them she had the keys, but that she had thrown them in the shed before law enforcement arrived.
Officers arrested both at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 19 and transported them to the Blount County Justice Center. Stewart was charged with one count of evading arrest and is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond. Clark was charged with two counts of evading arrest and is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000.
Both are pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
