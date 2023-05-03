Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Maryville residents Monday, May 1 after an investigation showed they allegedly falsified contract documents and a check. Dustin Shea Thornhill, 47 and Terry Lee Davis, 52, both of Wilkinson Pike, were charged with forgery.
According to police reports, deputies first opened an investigation into the two in mid-March. A 73-year-old Maryville man told them Thornhill had rented a trailer and over 100 acres of property from him for several years, but he was in the process of evicting her. In court, Thornhill allegedly produced a copy of a rent to own contract for the trailer and property with the Maryville man’s signature.
The man told deputies he had never signed such a contract. He also said Thornhill had given him a false check to cover her $1,000 debt to him.
Over the course of their investigation, deputies discovered that the signatures of the attorney and witness listed on Thornhill’s contract had been forged. Both were deceased at the time Thornhill presented the documents in court. They also linked Davis to the case.
Deputies later responded to a medical call at Thornhill’s residence on Wilkinson Pike and took both into custody without incident. They were transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 8:30 p.m. May 1.
Davis was charged with forgery and was being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond, while Thornhill was charged with two counts of forgery and was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $40,000. Both are pending 1:30 p.m. May 8 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
