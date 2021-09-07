Officers arrested a Knoxville man and woman on Monday after they were suspiciously trying to get away from a police cruiser, a report alleges.
Jennifer Robyn Gleaton, 47, and William Bradford Webb, 44, were arrested by Maryville Police officers Monday evening and charged with possession. They were being held on combined bonds of more than $150,000.
The officer reported observing Gleaton and Webb in a vehicle during his routine patrol. He took note that the woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt but did not immediately pull them over so he could observe how they would react to him following them.
After stopping right behind their car at an intersection, he reported they were moving around and looking back at him a lot. He continued following them until they turned into a fast food restaurant, but he parked his car close by to observe when they left.
They quickly left the fast food parking lot, according to the report, so the officer pulled them over and got verbal permission to search the vehicle after Gleaton and Webb allegedly seemed panicked and shaky.
He reported finding a baggie containing 4.2 grams of meth hidden inside a panel that he opened with a pocket knife, as well as syringes that Webb pulled from his pant’s pockets.
In addition to the meth and paraphernalia, the officer noted finding coloring books and artistic supplies, which he reported were common items found on meth users.
After the two were transported to Blount County jail, an officer allegedly found a baggie of 1.9 grams of meth in the floorboard where Gleaton was sitting. She had not been searched when she was arrested because a female officer was unavailable.
The two were charged with manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of meth and were being held on a $80,000 bond each. Their hearing is at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
