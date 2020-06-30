Two Clayton Homes employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Tuesday.
Spokeswoman Caitlyn Crosby emailed The Daily Times that both employees were not in direct contact with each other.
Both had been inside the Maryville home office, Crosby emailed, adding that one has not been in the office for nearly two weeks.
The other employee was in the office Monday morning before leaving to get tested. That employee recently traveled and was asymptomatic, and passed a daily temperature screening before testing positive.
Only 30% of Clayton's employees are currently working in the company's offices and are wearing masks, social distancing and using "rigorous" sanitation procedures, the spokeswoman said.
"We wish our team members a quick recovery," Crosby emailed. "Our established internal COVID-19 task force will continue monitoring the situation as well as guidance from local leaders and health officials to make adjustments as needed."
