COVID-19 isn’t the only thing causing quarantines in Blount and other Tennessee counties.
For nearly a decade, most of Tennessee’s eastern and middle regions have been under a specific firewood quarantine. Now two new counties — Hickman and Dickson — have been added to a list of 63, a list Blount has been on for years.
That’s because of a green beetle called the emerald ash borer. It showed up first in Blount nearly a decade ago and the addition of the two new counties to the list stands as a reminder the infection risk is still very real, officials said.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reminded people of the rules in a Friday announcement: Quarantined counties should only use firewood from area sources or buy heat-treated firewood. Anything moved to a campsite should be burned.
While many may imagine these rules only apply to campers, experts said Monday it’s just as much an issue in residential backyards and park backcountry.
Arborist Brad Petree of Petree Arbor, Lawn and Landscape in Louisville said while Blount doesn’t have a very large ash tree population, the infection still keeps his company busy: The company was working a area ash tree job Monday.
“It’s a severely active thing,” Petree said. He’s in favor of the now 65-county quarantine, but said it comes with a caveat.
“The problem with quarantines — they’re a good thing, don’t get me wrong — but if you’re a little late or if you don’t get enough mass information out to the people that are moving wood ... they may still do it anyway,” Petree said.
When people don’t realize the impact, they continue to break the temporary rules, both on individual and commercial levels, Petree said.
He recalled a friend of his in the the arborist business who said an emerald ash borer infection cost an Ohio town about $300 million. That’s because removing dead trees is expensive. Depending on the size of the tree, it can cost a homeowner or a municipality thousands of dollars overnight.
Petree said the Louisville and Walland areas have a concentration of ash trees and the only way to prevent a bigger outbreak of the invasive species is enforcing regulation. “This is a hard insect to control,” he said, noting even though it moves slowly and is relatively large, it still breeds quickly. “The biggest push is the information side,” he added. “You just have to hope that people care.”
Petree encouraged concerned residents to attend programs out of the University of Tennessee Knoxville to educate themselves. The more knowledge the better, he explained, because the “EAB” is not the only insect threatening tree species in Blount. Hemlocks and walnuts also have fallen prey to insect infections over the past few decades.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Supervisory Forester Kristine Johnson said areas like Cades Cove saw significant devastation when the EAB first showed up, killing “a tremendous amount” of ash trees. Park employees first found the bug in the park in 2012.
Today, the park focuses on different groups of trees, treating them annually with EAB-killing materials, preventing the further spread of infection.
Biologists today, July 28, will head to the deep backcountry to treat some old-growth ash, Johnson said.
But treatment only lasts for two to three years, so the park is on a constant cycle to make sure larva don’t start making a home under ash bark.
Beyond the park, ash is popular along city sidewalks and TDA’s Division of Forestry estimates 5 million trees in Tennessee worth a total of $2 billion are potentially at risk from the pest.
Petree said it will be up to people who spread the word about the emerald ash borer to prevent further damage to nature and pocketbooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.