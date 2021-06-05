Two people died after a boating accident Saturday on Fort Loudoun Lake, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
A 70-year-old man around 4:30 p.m. was driving a pontoon boat in the Little River portion of the lake, near Alcoa Highway, when he was passed by a personal watercraft with an 18-year-old woman female occupant, TWRA said in a press release.
A few minutes later, the man came upon the watercraft, which had apparently collided with a concrete railroad bridge support; the woman was floating face-down in the water. The man jumped into the water to rescue the woman, but was incapacitated by a medical emergency, TWRA said.
Bystanders on another boat pulled both victims from the water and gave CPR, but neither survived. The woman was wearing a lifejacket and a required ignition switch safety lanyard, but the man was not wearing a lifejacket, TWRA said. The incident is under investigation.
TWRA had not released the victims' names by press time.
