Following a two-car crash on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5., two people from Knoxville were dead and an Alcoa woman and a teen were hospitalized.
The driver of a Tesla, Frank Winkler, 81, was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, Nancy Winkler, 82, was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and later succumbed to her injuries.
The driver and passenger of a Hyundai Tucson, Betty Martin, 78, Alcoa, and a 13-year-old girl also were transported to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries. They were reported in stable condition Monday.
The Alcoa police and fire departments responded at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a multicar accident on Alcoa Highway near Lakemont Road, according to a news release.
Investigators with APD and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team determined that a white Tesla sedan was headed north on Alcoa Highway at a “high rate of speed” when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Investigators said the sedan crossed a grass median and struck a black Hyundai Tucson headed the other direction before breaking in half and coming to a rest in the wood line.
First responders diverted traffic from both north and southbound Alcoa Highway. APD later announced on its Facebook page that all lanes were open at about 6 p.m.
