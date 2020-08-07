Two people allegedly in a stolen car died in a car wreck late Thursday following a law enforcement pursuit on U.S. Highway 411 North near Nina Delozier Road.
At approximately 10:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, a sheriff’s deputy identified a white Toyota Camry traveling on Washington Street near Jones Avenue. The vehicle, reported stolen out of Rhea County, continued north on Sevierville Road.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver, Josten Pittman, 20, of Knoxville, refused to stop and continued traveling at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner, a Friday press release from BCSO stated. The driver turned on to Twin Oaks Estates and traveled to a dead end.
The deputy again attempted to stop the vehicle using a pursuit intervention technique, but Pittman escaped by cutting through a yard and drove back onto Sevierville Road, traveling in the opposite lane of travel at a high rate of speed, the release stated. As the driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle approached the intersection of Sevierville (411) and Nina Delozier roads, he lost control of the car and struck a pickup truck driven by Maryville’s Tyler Jorgensen, 21, who was headed south toward Maryville.
Jorgensen was taken by American Medical Response Ambulance Service to University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pittman and one of his passengers, a 15-year old Alcoa boy, died as a result of the crash.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating but did not release the name of the juvenile victim.
Another passenger in the stolen car, James Trent, 19, of Knoxville, was taken by AMR to UT Medical Center for treatment.
All victims were wearing seat belts, according to THP’s preliminary incident report.
Maryville Police officers attempted to stop the same Camry earlier this week, but the driver eluded them, the BCSO release stated.
BCSO found that Pittman had a criminal history and outstanding warrants from Missouri. Pittman was last arrested by BCSO deputies on May 18 and charged with aggravated burglary.
The sheriff’s news release also stated that Trent has a criminal history. Trent was arrested in Knox County in 2019 and charged with aggravated assault and second-degree murder.
The two deaths Thursday night follow another BCSO incident in March where 22-year-old Jordan Blake Wallace died after fleeing from deputies.
The Daily Times acquired copies of the dash cam footage from the March 28 incident.
The pursuit lasted until Wallace, driving a truck, reached Parks Ferry Road and turned into the Parks Ferry boat launch at Fort Loudon Lake.
Wallace jumped out of the truck while it was still moving and fled into the water. As Wallace went into the lake, deputies followed after him. Deputies pleaded for Wallace to come back, but they were unable to convince him to return to shore.
The Daily Times reported that Wallace’s body turned up a week later after a fisherman found him less than a mile from where he was last seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.