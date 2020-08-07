The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating a wreck that killed two people late Thursday on U.S. Highway 411 North between Davis Ford and Nina Delozier roads following a police pursuit.
At approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, a sheriff’s deputy identified a white Toyota Camry traveling on Washington Street near Jones Avenue. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Rhea County. The vehicle continued traveling north in Maryville and turning on to Sevierville Road (411) heading towards Seymour.
BCSO deputies tried to pull the vehicle over , but the driver refused to stop and continued to traveling at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner, a Friday press release from BCSO stated. The driver turned on to Twin Oaks Estates and traveled to a dead end.
The deputy again attempted to stop the vehicle using a pursuit intervention technique, but the driver escaped by cutting through a yard and drove back onto Sevierville Road, traveling in the opposite lane of travel at a high rate of speed, the release stated. As the driver of the stolen vehicle approached the intersection of Sevierville and Nina Delozier roads, he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pick-up truck, driven by a 21-year-old woman, headed south toward Maryville.
The female victim was taken by American Medical Response Ambulance Service to University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, 20, and a 15-year old male passenger, died as a result of the crash. Another 19-year-old male passenger was taken by AMR to the UT Medical Center where he is receiving treatment
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
The investigation following Thursday’s accident by BCSO found that the 20-year-old driver had a criminal history and had outstanding warrants from Missouri. The 19-year old survivor also has a criminal history that includes charges of aggravated assault and second degree murder from another jurisdiction. Maryville Police assisted in the case.
The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.
