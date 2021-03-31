Two dogs died and a house was severely damaged in a Wednesday afternoon fire on Elsborn Ridge Road.
The Maryville and Alcoa Fire departments responded around 12:45 p.m. with a total of 10 vehicles and 19 firefighters to 1109 Elsborn Ridge Road, Maryville.
MFD brought eight vehicles, while AFD brought two; the Maryville Police Department and Blount County Rescue Squad also were there.
No cause is currently known for the fire, Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times. The house was a total loss.
No one was home during the fire, which started in the garage; a late-model Ford truck in the garage also a was total loss, and a neighboring house suffered damage as well.
When responders arrived, the fire was “fully involved,” Crisp said. The last emergency vehicle didn’t leave until around 4:15 p.m.
“It took a while to get it (controlled),” Crisp said.
