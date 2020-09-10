Blount County will hold events Friday and Sunday to remember the lives lost on 9/11 and celebrate those who put theirs at risk.
Springview Baptist on Sunday, Sept. 13, will continue a church-led tradition of honoring local first responders.
Blount County Fire Department Chief Doug McClanahan said Thursday that departments have coordinated with the church for three years now, holding services involving and led by first responders.
“9/11 was something that nobody ever expected to happen on American soil,” he said. “But we all came together not only as responders and military, but the whole country came together.”
The service will include a message as well as presentations by first responders that will include local honor guard members and music led by firefighters.
Every Blount agency and the entire community is invited to the service, McClanahan said. For those who can’t attend, the service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Senior Pastor Ben Ward said the first year the church hosted the event, it was a huge success with a great turnout. “We just want to make a difference in their lives and let them know that they’re not alone in the community and we’re thankful for the service they give, especially in this time of social unrest,” he said. “We want to reach out to them and let them know that we have their back.”
McClanahan, who attends Springview, echoed those sentiments, emphasizing this time of year is an important opportunity to praise the work of firefighters, police and EMS workers.
“First responders are special: They always have been,” he said. “And I can say in this county, the first responders, we function as one. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the police or the fire or whoever, we always get along very well and we support each other. It’s a true blessing to live in a county where that happens.”
Before tonight’s Maryville/Alcoa football game at Maryville High School, residents can remember those who died saving others during the 9/11 attacks.
MHS athletic director Larry Headrick said the school invited each Blount-based agency to be honored before the game starts.
“We’re having them come out to be our guests on the field and pay an honor to them as representatives,” he said.
This is the first time since 2015 the high-profile Maryville vs. Alcoa game has been played on 9/11, but Headrick said the school tries to honor first responders annually regardless.
