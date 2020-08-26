Tonia Latham and Theresa Trentham-Hutton both were honored at the Blount County Chamber of Commerce monthly ambassadors' meeting on Aug. 26.
Latham, of Epic Nine Marketing, was named the chamber "Ambassador of the Month" for June. Chamber ambassadors assist in retaining members and helping them with their membership benefits through personal one-on-one visits.
Trentham-Hutton, of Effectv, received the chamber "Ambassador's Spotlight Award."
