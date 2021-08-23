Two people were transported to the hospital following a wreck in Friendsville.
Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Steve Hargis said the crash happened along Highway 321, at Lane Drive, just outside Maryville city limits.
Hargis said a driver from Missouri was traveling along Highway 321 en route to the Smoky Mountains, when their vehicle was T-boned.
The driver and passenger of the second car, both residents of Blount County, were injured in the crash. The driver was airlifted from the scene and transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center. The passenger was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 4 p.m. with four vehicles and 10 first responders. They were assisted by the Blount County Sherriff's Office.
"It was a bad time for 321. Traffic was backed up as far as you could see," Harigs said.
The scene was cleared shortly after 5 p.m.
