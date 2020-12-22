Christmas gifts arrived early for two Blount County inmates.
Austin Yoakum, 25, and Carmen Crye, 22, on Tuesday were awarded full scholarships, worth $60,000 each, to Cornerstone of Recovery, a Blount County drug and alcohol treatment center.
The bestowing of such scholarships is a local Christmas tradition; each year, scholarships are given to two nonviolent Blount inmates who, without the scholarships, would remain in custody.
Yoakum and Crye received the scholarships at 9 a.m. Tuesday in General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer’s courtroom. Also present were Blount County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond, who helped orchestrate the scholarship endowments; Cornerstone Director of Business Development and Marketing Webster Bailey; and Cornerstone Content Developer Steve Wildsmith.
Brewer said the annual scholarship endowment is his favorite day in court every year. This has been an unusual year, Brewer said, but noted that the same issues persist and Cornerstone awards the scholarships as a way to help those who need treatment and recovery.
“They do it because they love this community,” Brewer said to Yoakum and Crye, “and they want to help folks like you. ... All they’re looking for is progress, not perfection.”
After being tested for COVID-19, Yoakum and Crye will reside at Stepping Stone to Recovery, 1214 Topside Road, Louisville, where space was available. Their progress in the program consistently will be reported to the judge.
Bailey said while in many ways it would be easier for Yoakum and Crye to simply stay in custody, they are being asked to do what they don’t feel like doing in order to ultimately recover and improve their lives.
“You’ve got the opportunity of a lifetime sitting in front of you,” Bailey said.
Cornerstone, 4726 Airport Highway, Louisville, works to remove people from the community “gap” of substance abuse. That’s the plan for Yoakum and Crye.
Cornerstone was founded by businessman J. William “Bill” Hood, who suffered from alcoholism, according to the organization’s website. It has evolved from 22 residential beds and 18 staff members to 88 beds and nearly 200 employees, the website states.
“Our heart and soul is in the recovery program,” Bailey said.
Desmond said his job is to incarcerate people, but he loves days when he can help others. He noted that the courtroom was full of different types of people, including law enforcement, inmates, judges and media, but that everyone deals with their own personal demons.
Desmond said a higher power opens doors in life, and it is each person’s job to walk through that door.
“I see this as that opportunity,” Desmond said.
