Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday in response to the Eagleton area vehicle burglaries that occurred between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, according to a release from Blount County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects, both males, ages 16 and 17, were charged with delinquent by theft of property by possession. Police said hat the 17-year-old had additional charges in Blount County for violation of probation.
The 17-year-old is being held in the Blount County Juvenile Detention Facility while the 16-year-old is a Knoxville runaway in custody of the Tennessee Department of Children Services, according to the release.
Police said that Wednesday morning and afternoon, BCSO received reports of at least eight vehicle burglaries from residences on Cecelia Avenue, Blount Avenue, Milford Avenue, Main Road, Defoe Circle and Old Knoxville Pike.
Later on Wednesday, deputies found both juveniles at a residence on Old Knoxville Pike and arrested them. Deputies recovered purses, wallets, ID cards, a handgun, cash, credit/debit cards and other miscellaneous items.
