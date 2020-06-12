Two Maryville men were arrested Thursday morning and charged with rape.
Maryville Police officers responded to a call in reference to a disturbance early Thursday and were told by a woman that she found 19-year-old Hibraim Jonthan Diaz having sex with her 15-year-old daughter.
Diaz was arrested and charged with statutory rape. He was being held on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing on June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said during the investigation of the incident, officers determined 33-year-old Javier Moreno-Gomez had sex with a 14-year-old girl the same night at the same location. Crisp said the investigation also determined Moreno-Gomez previously had sex with the 15-year-old.
Moreno-Gomez was arrested later Thursday morning and charged with three counts of aggravated rape. He was being held on bonds totaling $60,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.