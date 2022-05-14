Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a pair of Maryville residents Thursday, May 12 and charged them with numerous offenses related to a string of burglaries reported throughout the county.
Deputies say that Emily Nicole Tallent, 29, Skyview Drive, Maryville, burglarized both a car and a shed after spending a night “looking for things to steal” with Joshua Shumate, 30, also of Skyview Drive.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious person sitting alone in a Friendsville man’s truck at about 8:12 a.m. May 12. When they spoke to the owner of the truck, he informed them that Tallent had left the vehicle and walked over to a different residence on South Union Grove Road.
Deputies report that after they caught up with Tallent, she told them that she had been inside a shed behind the house where they were speaking. She also allegedly told them that she had recently taken Xanax and Clonazepam, that she had tried to steal a vehicle and that she had gotten inside multiple other vehicles.
Police arrested her and charged her with burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted auto theft, burglary of an outbuilding, tampering with evidence, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After her arrest, deputies report, she said that she and Shumate had been driving around in search of things to steal.
She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $32,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Hours later, deputies responded to reports of a theft in Friendsville and a burglary in Maryville. A Friendsville man told police that his mail had been thrown on the ground that morning, while a Maryville resident reported that her bicycle had been stolen from her home overnight.
Deputies note in their report that they obtained footage showing Shumate entering the Maryville woman’s garage and leaving with her bicycle and that a check bearing the Friendsville man's name was found in Shumate’s possession.
Shumate was charged with aggravated burglary and theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $16,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
