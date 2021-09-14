Two men were arrested in the past week, both charged with sexual misconduct or rape of minors and are being held on bonds totaling $700,000, according to reports.
Melbin Alexis Cruz-Velasquez, 23 and homeless, was arrested by Maryville Police officers on Sept. 9 and charged with two counts of rape of a child. John Ariel McKelvey, 43, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 12 and charged with aggravated sexual misconduct with minors.
The two men are not personally connected.
In regards to the arrest of Cruz-Velasquez, Knoxville Police officers called MPD from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Sept. 8.
The officer reported that a 12-year-old girl told her mom she had sex with a 17-year-old boy. Based on the photos from the girl’s and Cruz-Velasquez’s conversation, officers believed he was older than 18.
The girl completed a sexual assault kit at ETCH, which then gave it to MPD to keep as evidence.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD’s report. Cruz-Velasquez is being held on bonds totaling $500,000.
His court hearing on Sept. 14 was rescheduled for Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.
Regarding the arrest of McKelvey, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said officers came to McKelvey’s residence on Smokemont Drive, Maryville, on Sept. 12.
There, she said, McKelvey confessed to “fondling” two of his female family members, ages 12 and 15, but the youngest girl was 8 years old.
O’Briant said additional charges are pending, and it is an ongoing investigation. For now, McKelvey is being held on bonds totaling $200,000.
His court hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.