Two Blount County men were arrested in connection with a Monday night burglary and vandalism of a business in Walland.
Curtis Lynn Woody, 52, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:28 a.m. May 26; David Dewayne Drinnen, 55, also of Long Hollow Road, was arrested by BCSO deputies at 12:35 p.m. May 28.
Deputies responded to a burglary call around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Walland Center on East Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Deputies found the front glass door of the business had been shattered and several items missing from the store, according to a Friday press release from BCSO.
Deputies also discovered the power to the business had been cut from the outside.
Investigators recovered multiple stolen items from Walland Center and Woody’s residence on Wednesday, the release states.
On Thursday, members of the Blount Special Operations Response Team located additional items from a pond behind the residence belonging to Woody and Drinnen.
Woody was being held without bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. June 3. Drinnen was released Thursday on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a hearing at 1:30 p.m. June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.