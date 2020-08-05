Two men were arrested in the last two weeks of July, accused in separate rape incidents involving underage victims.
Gelacio Carbajial, 27, Williams Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:42 a.m. July 30 and charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said in an interview Carbajial was arrested because of an incident that happened in 2018. At the time, Carbajial was 24 and the victim was a 14-year-old Maryville resident.
“He had lived in the apartment building where (the) victim lived at one time, had since moved but had been in communications with (the) victim,” Crisp said, adding subsequently the two were having sex. The gap in age is what led to the charges, he explained.
Carbajial was on the run, Crisp said, and might have gone to Mexico at one point.
The victim is now pregnant.
By “happenstance” Maryville officers had an encounter with Carbejial on an unrelated matter that Crisp would not disclose. They arrested him after finding warrants for the 2018 incident.
He was being held on a total of $100,000 in bonds.
In another case, Mason A. McKinney, 22, Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers July 24 at 5:47 p.m. and charged with statutory rape.
McKinney and the victim, a 16-year-old Carter County girl, allegedly met on social media before he picked her up from Carter County and drove her back to his apartment and allegedly sexually abused her, APD Detective Jeff Parsons said.
Shortly after, the girl called her parents and told them where she was. Her parents called APD and officers picked up the victim from McKinney’s apartment.
They took the girl to the Blount County Justice Center and questioned her while they waited for her parents.
“We just took her over there for safekeeping until her parents could pick her up,” Parsons said.
After hearing the victim’s statement, Parsons said he called McKinney and asked him to go to the Alcoa Police Department on North Wright Street for questioning.
“After I interviewed her, I interviewed him, and he admitted to it,” Parsons said.
“Then I took him to the jail that evening.”
McKinney was being held on a $50,000 bond.
