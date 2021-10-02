Two men, one from Maryville and the other from Detroit, were arrested together on Thursday and found with more than 100 grams of meth along with other drugs, Marian O’Briant, Public Information Officer for Blount County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Both men, James Robert Knox, 42, Tainan Drive, Maryville, and Tylier Deshon Ward, 30, were arrested by the Drug Task Force and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth.
Ward also was charged with criminal impersonation and is being held on a $201,000 bond. Knox is being held on a $200,000 bond.
O’Briant said they were pulled over around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 30 on Chota Road, Maryville. She added that deputies pulled their vehicle over because of a traffic violation, and the driver was acting suspicious.
The deputy searched the vehicle, O’Briant said, and allegedly found 103 grams of meth, 24 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of a powder believed to be fentanyl. She added that more than 100 unknown tablets were found and sent to toxicology.
A document from the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre states that generally a single serving of meth is between .1 and .5 grams. Given that information, Knox and Ward allegedly were carrying between 206 and 1,030 servings of meth.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration states 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a potential lethal dosage, depending on body mass and tolerance.
It adds that fentanyl is commonly mixed with meth by drug dealers — unknown to the buyer — because it’s not expensive and potent, which increases the likelihood of an overdose.
Knox and Ward allegedly were carrying 1,000 potentially lethal dosages of what was believed to be powdered fentanyl.
Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, are the primary cause of overdose deaths in the U.S., the article from the DEA states.
