Two men are in jail following a pursuit on East Lamar Alexander that ended in a wreck early Monday.
Maryville residents Alexander Nicholas Armstrong, 21, Norcross Road, and Joseph Aaron Baker, 21, Atchley Apartments, both were arrested when their attempt to flee law enforcement ended in a wreck.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said Baker, who was driving the car, was traveling east at 84 mph on East Lamar Alexander Parkway when he passed a BCSO deputy who then tried to pull him over.
Baker didn’t stop and when he rounded a curve just as the highway turned into a two-lane road, he went off the left side of the road, hit a large boulder and spun around.
O’Briant said an ambulance arrived, but neither Baker nor Armstrong — a passenger — went to the hospital.
Baker was cited for speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license. He was charged with driving under the influence and evading arrest.
Armstrong was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of noon Monday, both men were in jail while their mugshots were taken and their court dates set.
