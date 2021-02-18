Two men have been sentenced for the 2019 robbery of the La Lupita Mexican store-restaurant in Maryville.
Judge Thomas A. Varlan in the Knoxville-based U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee recently sentenced Juan Sanchez, 24, of Mexico, to 288 months in prison, a press release states.
Almost three months earlier, Varlan sentenced Emanuel Trejo, 22, also of Mexico, to 192 months in prison. They are both subject to deportation following their incarceration terms, the release states.
“The lengthy sentence in this case strongly reflects the continued positive impact our federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships have on stopping and prosecuting armed robberies within our communities,” J. Douglas Overbey, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said in the release.
“Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who commit armed robbery.”
In a plea agreement, Sanchez and Trejo pleaded guilty on three counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, which criminalizes robberies related to businesses or interstate commerce, and three counts of brandishing and discharging a firearm.
“In this case, Sanchez and Trejo committed three armed robberies in Knox, Loudon, and Blount Counties in 2019,” the release states. “One of those robberies was of the La Lupita store in Maryville, Tennessee. During that robbery, Sanchez fired multiple shots from his firearm. Fortunately, no one was injured.”
The indictment resulted from an investigation by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force.
FBI Special Agent Wesley Latham led the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia F. Davidson represented the United States in prosecuting Sanchez and Trejo.
“This robbery had a major impact on the family who owns La Lupita as well as the customers who shop there,” Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said in the press release.
“Mr. Sanchez and Mr. Trejo committed a violent crime against citizens of our community, and our investigators took that to heart and worked extremely hard to solve this case. We are grateful to the FBI for taking the case to the federal level, equating to stiffer penalties,” Berrong said.
“We are also proud of our working relationships with law enforcement agencies at all levels of government, and thankful our partnership worked so well in this case,” he added.
Sanchez, Trejo robbed store at gunpoint
According to previous reporting by The Daily Times, the robbery took place on July 10, 2019.
Sanchez and Trejo at around 7 p.m. robbed La Lupita Mexican Store and Restaurant, 2700 E. Broadway Ave., at gunpoint, holding up staff and customers. Several shots were fired, and the two fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals-operated Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, arrested Trejo, then a Knoxville resident, during a joint traffic stop.
Blount and Knox County deputies, plus the KCSO SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at Sanchez’s home in Powell, where a gun and knife carried during the robbery reportedly were found, and Sanchez was arrested.
