Two Blaine men were sentenced Monday to a total 530 months in prison for luring two men on separate occasions into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and raping them.
Knoxville Judge Thomas A. Varlan on Dec. 7 sentenced Dusty William Oliver, 41, and Richard Graham, 49, to prison terms, charging them each with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse.
The Blount County Sheriff’s office helped with the investigation that led to the sentences, according to a release from the Eastern District of Tennessee U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Graham was sentenced to 230 months in prison and Oliver was sentenced to 300 months in prison. Both sentences will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
In June 2012 and again in November 2015, Oliver and Graham raped two different male victims in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to the federal press release.
“The defendants preyed on homeless, drug addicted, heterosexual males, who they believed were unlikely to report their attacks to law enforcement,” the release stated. “After quickly befriending their victims on the roadside in Knoxville, they took (them) to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Each victim was tricked into hiking unfamiliar trails in pitch darkness, whereon they were raped by both defendants at once.”
Special agents with the National Park Service in GSMNP helped develop prosecutable cases against Graham and Oliver.
GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash thanked investigators including BCSO for their role in bringing the men to justice, adding law enforcement is still open to information regarding other assaults Graham and Oliver may have been associated with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.