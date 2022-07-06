Nehemiah Keshun Golson and Aaeontae Victor Russell, both of Michigan, were booked into Blount County jail early Monday, July 4, after police say that they used a saw to steal catalytic converters.
Alcoa Police officers noted that they were at the M-Star Hotel on Alcoa Highway performing a property check when they encountered Golson and Russell. The two men were reportedly drinking alcohol while seated in a parked Nissan Altima. The doors of the car were open, and there was a 12-pack of Twisted Tea on the ground by the vehicle, police say.
On approaching Golson and Russell, officers reported that they saw a reciprocating saw in the floorboard of the vehicle. Following this observation, police noted that they decided to detain the two men before investigating further. Russell, 18, allegedly told officers that he was intoxicated without first being asked.
Simultaneously, police say that they ordered Golson to put his hands behind his back. Officers report that Golson, 25, refused to do so, instead asking officers why he was being detained and beginning to back away from law enforcement. After an attempt to secure Golson failed, officers say that Golson ran from them, fleeing through the hotel parking lot into a nearby Honda dealership and halfway across Alcoa Highway, where he stopped on a median.
Additional officers arrived at this point, forced Golson to the ground and arrested him. Golson reportedly told police that he only ran because he was intoxicated and afraid.
After the arrests, officers searched the Nissan and noted that they found four catalytic converters “with obvious signs of being cut from another vehicle,” saw blades, $2,366 in cash and marijuana shake, among other items.
Police charged Russell with theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, possession of burglary tools, simple possession or casual exchange of marijuana and underage consumption of alcohol. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $80,000.
Golson is charged with resisting arrest, simple possession or casual exchange of marijuana, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, possession of burglary tools and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000. Both men face 1:30 p.m. July 11 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
