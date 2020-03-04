Two men from Michigan were arrested Tuesday night after the Blount County Sheriff's office received complaints of drug activity at an Alcoa hotel.
Darrell Banks, Jr., 29, of Southfield, Michigan and Frank Hill, 29, of Hazel Park, Michigan, were arrested around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. Both were charged with possession of heroin for resale and possession of a Fentanyl for resale.
Hill was also charged with two counts of delivery of heroin.
According to a BCSO statement, agents with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force along with members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a state search warrant at the hotel room and found approximately a half ounce of Fentanyl and $3,200 cash.
Hill was being held on bonds totaling $300,000 and Banks on bonds totaling $140,000, both pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The statement and BCSO booking reports did not name the hotel where the men were arrested.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s office, the Alcoa Police department and the Maryville Police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.