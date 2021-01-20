Following a resolution Louisville town commissioners passed Jan. 12 to oppose voting center consolidation in the county, the cities of Townsend and Rockford have passed their own resolutions, and expressed reservations about the move and how it would impact their constituents.
These actions came Tuesday, two days before the Blount County Commission is set to vote on its own resolution to reduce 31 local voting centers by at least half — establishing voting convenience centers that would be used for the first time in the 2022 elections.
However, Blount County Attorney Craig Garrett said in a letter Wednesday the County Commission cannot reduce polling locations, which jeopardizes a vote Thursday over the proposal to reduce 31 voting locations to 10-15.
Garrett’s letter dated Jan. 20 to commission Chairman Ron French said only the county Election Commission can set polling locations and then must consult the state Elections Commission for ultimate approval.
The commission meeting is set for 6 p.m. today, Jan. 21.
Rockford commissioners passed their resolution 2-1 on Tuesday during a called meeting, while Townsend commissioners passed theirs unanimously on the same day.
Both resolutions expressed opposition to the move that would see Blount voting precincts shrink from 31 locations to between 10 and 15 “convenience voting centers,” a model some counties in Tennessee and 17 states nationwide have already adopted, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.
“The city of Townsend encourages the Blount County Commission to reject the current request to participate in the experimental pilot program,” Townsend’s resolution concludes, adding leaders encouraged county commissioners to delay a decision until the public can give its input.
“I know many of our election officials and they’re good people,” Commissioner Don Stallions said during Townsend’s meeting. “However, there seems to be no plan for this.”
He said confusion around exactly how many centers the county would establish is what’s causing hesitation.
“Depending on who you talk to and what you read, the numbers are all over the board,” Stallions said, noting, “We’ve not had the courtesy of someone from the Election Commission talking to us about this.”
Blount’s voting population of about 100,000 people means there have to be at least 10 voting centers; a map recently released by the Blount County Election Commission shows there potentially would be 15, including one at Townsend Elementary School.
In Rockford, a called commission meeting on the matter resulted in a split vote. Two commissioners including Mayor Carl Koella voted for a resolution condemning the voting center decision; Commissioner Jennifer Brown, voted against it.
She said in a phone interview Wednesday that although she didn’t appreciate how suddenly the County Commission wanted to vote on the convenience center proposal, she did like the idea that people could vote wherever they wanted.
She added opposition might not have been as intense if county commissioners waited until later in the year to consider the resolution.
Koella expressed concerns that, though county government might establish a center in Rockford, they might move it “25 minutes away” if another population grew.
He argued even if the voting centers would save Blount $80,000 per election — a prominent part of the county’s resolution — the negligible decrease in taxes would not outweigh the inconvenience of having to drive further to vote.
Koella said he planned to show up at today’s County Commission meeting and voice his perspective.
According to 2010 U.S. Census Bureau data, Rockford has more than 850 residents.
Townsend is home to nearly 500.
