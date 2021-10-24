Two court cases have been filed against the Life Care Center of Blount County, alleging medical malpractice and negligence that led to the wrongful death of family members.
John W. Hanes filed a case against the nursing home on Aug. 10, 2021, on behalf of his deceased wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Dobbins Hanes.
Cherie Meece filed a case on Jan. 28, 2020, on behalf of her deceased father, Ralph Herman Watson.
Both cases are open in Blount County Circuit Court — meaning a judge or jury hasn’t decided if the nursing home violated their duty as a medical institution, and no one has agreed on a settlement.
Meece — an attorney herself — and Hanes said they were unable to discuss the lawsuits and their reason for filing since both cases are still open.
Hanes’ court complaint states that his wife started living at Life Care of Blount County, 1965 Stewart Lane, Louisville, on Sept. 9, 2020. She was transferred to UT Medical Center on Oct. 24, 2020, discharged on Nov. 2, 2020, and died on Nov. 18, 2020.
Six and a half weeks from the time Betty Hanes was admitted into the nursing home, she died from injuries that the complaint states were due to inadequate care from staff.
The injuries she sustained as listed in the complaint are a choking incident, aspiration pneumonia and poor hygiene.
According to the court complaint, after a lengthy, back-and-forth process of obtaining complete medical records for Betty Hanes, the plaintiff discovered she had been discharged from speech therapy services on Oct. 15, 2020, despite having a significant risk of aspiration.
Starting on March 11, 2021, the plaintiff requested Betty Hanes’ medical records from Life Care Center of Blount County and received an incomplete copy two weeks later.
The speech therapy records, which would have “reflected assessment of her aspiration risk,” were missing, the court record states.
It adds that after multiple attempts to obtain the records from both Life Care Center of Blount County and Life Care Centers of America’s corporate office, the corporate office sent the majority of the missing records seven weeks later.
The speech therapy discharge summary, speech therapy time logs and proof of speech therapy services after Oct. 15, 2020, were still missing, the suit states.
By May 20, 2021 — more than two months after the initial request — plaintiff received the complete copy of Betty Hanes’ medical records, which showed she was discharged from speech therapy services on Oct. 15 without a follow-up plan for her care.
According to the record, Betty Hanes choked on her food nine days after she was discharged from therapy services. She suffered a complete lung collapse and was sent to UT Medical Center. Doctors performed a bronchoscopy, intubation and placed a feeding tube down her throat.
The record states that she never recovered from her injuries.
The lack of adequate staffing and resources to appropriately care for patients, procedures for keeping up with documentation and a functional environment to keep patients safe all were cited as reasons for the lawsuit.
They were accompanied by several other points that revolved around how the nursing home didn’t fulfill their role of maintaining Betty Hanes’ health.
Lack of adequate personnel also was cited in Meece’s court complaint.
Meece’s father, Watson, was a resident at Life Care of Blount County facilities for six days before the accident that allegedly led to his death. He was there from Feb. 2, 2019, to Feb. 8, 2019.
The record states that Watson was at risk for falling, injury from falling and brain bleeds. It adds that Life Care of Blount County staff were aware of his conditions and were required to meet his needs or discharge him to another facility, and they failed to implement an effective plan to ensure his health.
According to the record, Watson fell, suffered a brain bleed and delays in care, which led to severe pain and death.
Both Meece and Hanes are requesting compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by a jury.
