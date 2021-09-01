Police officers were dispatched to a Maryville preschool Tuesday after the director called and said an argument between two mothers over mask-wearing escalated and included yelling, cursing and physical contact.
Maryville officers responded to Wesley Day School, 804 Montvale Station Road, at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday. The two mothers were Catherine Gallimore, 35, and Michelle Layne, 36.
According to each mother, the preschool doesn’t have mask mandates for parents during children drop-off. Layne, however, said masks are encouraged and she and most other parents, upwards of 90%, she estimated, wear them.
“I’m a frontline health care worker,” Layne said in an interview with The Daily Times. “I’m seeing this every day. These are our children that are unprotected.”
Gallimore told the newspaper she is exercising her right of freedom by choosing not to wear a mask.
“I do not believe that masking helps prevent the spread of coronavirus ...,” Gallimore said. “And I know I’m not alone in this and I like the option to be able to make that choice for me and my family.”
She also stated that she has not received and does not support COVID-19 vaccinations.
Two encounters happened between the mothers, one on Aug. 30 and another the following day. Both happened when they were dropping their children off at the preschool in the morning, the only time parents are required to come inside.
On the first day, Layne said she asked Gallimore why she wasn’t wearing a mask, never raised her voice, and that it was the gist of the conversation. Gallimore said Layne was loud and accused her of not caring about protecting the children.
Gallimore didn’t like how Layne approached her Aug. 30 and contacted the director of the preschool, Alisha Stanley. Gallimore said she requested that the director send out an email to parents to remind them that masks are optional, but she said the director denied the request.
The next day, Layne saw Gallimore inside the preschool again with no mask on. She said she didn’t recognize her from the day before and asked why the woman wasn’t wearing a mask.
“It was just a question,” Layne said. “I like to hear people’s opinions on why they choose or choose not to. ... I posed the question. I never threatened her. I’ve never chased her. We’ve never yelled inside the school building.”
Gallimore said she felt targeted and victimized by the encounter.
As Layne was voicing her concerns about the safety of the children and the preferences of the preschool, Gallimore was responding about her freedom rights and Layne’s lack of authority to question her.
At this point, both mothers were exiting the building. Layne was carrying her 9-month-old infant in her arms. Gallimore was following from behind trying to get information from Layne to report her to the director.
Layne said that she was trying to distance from Gallimore, she turned around and saw an object in front of her face. She said her reaction was to grab it. That’s when she said she realized it was a phone, that was videotaping her, and tossed it in the grass nearby.
Layne said Gallimore struck her on the back of the neck and that she lost her footing and almost dropped her baby.
“That’s entirely untrue,” Gallimore said. “And I told the police officer that and that never happened.” She later added, “I deny any claims. I was the one who was physically touched and had my phone grabbed.”
The police report listed a witness who reported that she heard one mother hit the mother who threw the phone. Layne went to the hospital later that day for neck pain and got a letter from the doctor excusing her from work for two days.
Once she was allegedly struck, Layne said she raised her voice and said some words she shouldn’t have. According to the report, both mothers began yelling and cursing at each other. Layne added that was when the director came outside and called MPD.
Gallimore was disappointed in how the preschool responded to the incident and said she removed her son.
The official response from Wesley Day School, sent from Director Stanley, was: “No employees of Wesley Day School were involved in the disagreement between the parents, nor were any employees witness to the incident. This is entirely a matter involving the differing opinions of private citizens that happened to take place near the school facility. Their actions and opinions do not reflect or represent the mission and values of our program. Our first priority is the safety of our children.”
