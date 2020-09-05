Alcoa City Schools plans to bring all traditional learners to campus together starting Sept. 14, ending staggered attendance in the county because of COVID-19.
ACS and Blount County Schools reported no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus last week.
Maryville City Schools reported four new cases to The Daily Times last week: two students at Maryville High School, one at at Coulter Grove Intermediate School and one employee at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
That brings the MCS total to 10 students and 11 employees since classes began in late July. Previously BCS has reported 25 student and 16 staff cases, and Alcoa said it had a total of 11.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported nine new cases among children ages 5-18 in Blount County over the past week, bringing the total to 240 as of Friday, Sept. 4.
Attorneys representing Alcoa and Blount County had refused an earlier request from The Daily Times to provide school-level data on coronavirus cases, but the Tennessee Department of Education announced that starting this week it will provide a dashboard with school COVID-19 information.
However, citing privacy concerns, the state will not report on schools with fewer than 50 students, and when a school has fewer than five positive student or employee COVID-19 cases, it will list the school without giving the number of cases. The state’s district-level dashboard will separate student and staff cases, something Alcoa’s attorney declined to do when requested earlier by The Daily Times.
Blount County Education Association members are calling on the schools to provide more information. During a Board of Education meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, BCEA President Rebecca Dickenson said, “Teachers would like transparency in our case numbers and our quarantine numbers.”
She said some teachers were concerned because they did not know one of their students was in quarantine until they were asked to provide classwork.
During that same meeting, Director Rob Britt told the board that when he arrived at Heritage High School one morning that week, he estimated 90% of students waiting to enter the building were wearing face coverings, and Principal Jed West told him, “The students are doing an outstanding job following the protocols.”
Later the student school board representative for William Blount High School, Casey MacDonald-Risner, said 75-90% of students there were wearing face masks.
BCS says face coverings are “expected” in the high schools when physical distancing is difficult.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Maryville City Schools will begin offering free meals to all students. Blount County and Alcoa began the free meals for traditional and virtual learners last week, under new guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
While the free meals for every student will continue through December, school districts are encouraging families to file applications now for free and reduced-priced meals next semester, instead of waiting until January.
