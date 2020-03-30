Cye Miles was surveying the damage Monday afternoon to Trinity Presbyterian Church.
The roof on one part of the structure was torn off by early Sunday storms. Half of it dangled from one side of the building, half of it hung off the other.
The city of Maryville condemned the building earlier Monday and power had been cut off. Crews were trying to put a tarp over the damage before more rain moved into the area.
“I’m just thankful it wasn’t worse,” Miles said. He is one of four deacons at the church that, like most other Blount houses of worship, has been vacated for a few weeks due to COVID-19.
“With the pandemic going around limiting how many people can be inside, maybe it’s a blessing in disguise,” he said. “You could have had 30 or 40 people in there.”
That’s the average size of the congregation, which Miles said is predominantly older. “They’ve actually been doing good,” Miles said. “They’re naturally a little bit scared to get out.”
Trinity has been live broadcasting their services, but Miles said the church will have to discontinue even that because of the damage.
The church building has been around since 1945, Miles said, but he’s never seen anything as bad as what happened Sunday.
Trinity was not the only decades-old church picking up the pieces.
Miles across town, workers were perched on the gable of Peck’s Memorial United Methodist Church, where a falling tree tore two gaping holes in the roof and facade Sunday.
“A lot of people were affected by this, and obviously we’re going through all this stuff with the coronavirus, but we can’t complain,” Peck’s Pastor Brian Inman said. The building off Wilkinson Pike has been around since 1936 even though the church body has been around long before that, Inman said.
Sunday, he added, was a “circus” with people lining up to take pictures and videos and stare at the old building’s marred face.
Inman said the chaos of coronavirus puts both the best of humanity and the worst of humanity on display. But with storm damage adding a layer of complications for the church, Inman said he’s received a lot of encouragement.
“I’ve had a number of pastors from neighboring churches reach out and say ‘Hey, I saw your church. I’m so sorry. What can we do to help?’” he said. “By and large I’ve seen the best of humanity through this.”
Inman has been recording sermons and devotionals in the meantime, but it’s challenging. Many believers are currently celebrating the Lent season leading up to Easter and they have to do so alone.
“But, you know, even though we’re not gathering, we’re still a church,” Inman said. “We don’t just stop being the church because we’re not meeting.”
Like Miles’ congregation, Inman’s is small, around 40 to 50 people, and also an older group of people.
But both leaders said the world after the virus and after the buildings are repaired may be extremely different than it was before.
“I actually think since this has started, more people have turned back to the Lord and back to prayer,” Miles said.
“I think you saw some of that right after 9/11,” Inman said. “You saw a big rush of people who found religion and wanted to be connected to the church.”
Upheaval caused by the virus has not only forced churchgoers to stay home on Sundays, it’s put many out of jobs. Many Blount churches have responded by offering everything from free meals to prayers.
Peck’s UMC’s sign had a simple message on its front lawn sign for passersby or those who come stare at the damage.
“No fear,” it read. “Praying for you”
