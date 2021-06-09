A man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday after a police pursuit that started near McGhee Tyson Airport, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant.
A deputy tried to pull a vehicle over on Alcoa Highway, as it was reportedly stolen June 2 out of Knox County, but its driver didn't stop, O'Briant said. The pursuit, which lasted 10-15 minutes, ended when the driver struck a tree.
O'Briant said it "sounds like" at least one of the vehicle's occupants was taken by American Medical Response to Blount Memorial Hospital with apparently non-serious injuries. No deputies or officers were injured, nor were any police vehicles damaged.
The names of the man and woman, and any possible charges, were unavailable at press time.
