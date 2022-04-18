Two teenage girls were charged with misdemeanor evading arrest and curfew violation after law enforcement say they used a stolen car to strike a patrol vehicle, led police on a chase by car and on foot and resisted arrest.
At about 1:45 a.m. April 15, Alcoa Police officers received a report that a stolen Jeep Liberty had been seen in the area.
In response, the officers state in their report, they began a search for the vehicle, finding it parked at the Bungalow Market at 1102 Middlesettlements Road. Police noted that the Jeep’s registration matched that of the stolen car.
As they approached the car in their marked patrol vehicle, officers say, the driver of the car turned on the Jeep’s engine.
Because the car was reportedly stolen, officers note that they treated the driver as a “flight risk,” and placed their cruiser behind the Jeep to prevent a quick exit.
The driver then allegedly put the car in drive and moved a few feet forward before reversing into the police cruiser.
Citing public safety concerns, officers then reversed the cruiser, allowing the Jeep’s occupants space to leave the lot. At this point, officers, who reported seeing three people inside the vehicle, activated their emergency lights.
The car then exited the lot in what police say was a “reckless” manner and turned onto Springdale Street from Middlesettlements Road.
Officers note in their report that they saw a man in the roadway while pursuing the car on Springdale Street. They say that they believed the man to have been in the Jeep at the start of the incident.
The driver of the Jeep allegedly continued leading police on a chase down Springdale Street before arriving at a dead end.
Rather than stopping, officers report, the Jeep’s operator drove through a resident’s backyard and pulled out onto Wooddale Street, heading for Middlesettlements Road.
Police say they then saw the Jeep traveling north on Hunters Crossing Drive. Multiple officers joined the chase.
Pursuit continued. The driver of the Jeep pulled into the parking lot of Our Lady of Fatima, but crashed into a tree near the church.
After the crash, police say, the driver and the other occupant of the vehicle ran from law enforcement.
Officers report that they followed the two on foot, eventually catching up with the girls. An officer reported taking one of the girls to the ground after she fought a “body lock.”
The driver and the occupant, both juveniles, were arrested and booked into Blount County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers say that the charges against the girls stem partially from the facts that they could not ascertain which of the two drove the car and that they both refused to stop running from police.
