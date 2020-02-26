Two area high school programs recently received $5,000 grants for science, technology, engineering and math programs through the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Alcoa High School and the Blount County FIRST Robotics team each received a grant through TVA in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a retiree group.
TVA awarded a total of $600,000 in competitive STEM grants to 142 schools across its service territory.
Alcoa will use its grant for mechatronics classes.
“Students will be building electrical motor control trainers,” Patty Thomas, director of career and technical education for Alcoa City Schools, said in a news release. “The students will learn to use a multitude of hand tools while building electrical trainers that replicate what they will see out in our manufacturing and electrical industries.”
“Once constructed, the trainers will allow multiple students to learn concepts surrounding industrial electricity at the same time,” she said.
B.C. Robotics 4504, a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics team that draws students from all three local school districts, is the other recipient in Blount County.
Joel Smith, a STEM teacher at Maryville High School, serves as head mentor for the team and applied for the grant for the design of a new chassis.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our students to develop a deeper understanding of the engineering design process by developing more sophisticated systems for our competition robot,” Smith said in another news release.
“We’ll be using the grant for developing, fabricating and coding our robot with an advanced drive train that can be used for years to come,” he said.
This was the second year TVA has offered the grants to its entire region, and it saw a spike in applications.
“There is a demand in the valley for workforce development through STEM education, and I am proud of the way TVA and our retirees are responding to that demand by supporting teachers in the classroom,” said Rachel Crickmar, TVA’s community engagement senior program manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.