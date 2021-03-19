The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking for public ideas and concerns regarding its 2022 fishing regulations, the agency announced in a Thursday press release.
"Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes," the release states. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Management Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211, or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov.
Include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.
The public will be able to give input until April 19. Proposals will be presented to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission for its review during its August meeting.
