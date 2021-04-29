The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking for public input on proposed slight changes to the 2021-22 hunting seasons’ regulations made at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission's meeting in April, TWRA said in a Wednesday press release.
The proposed changes are primarily related to Unit CWD regulations and additional hunting opportunities at Buffalo Ridge Refuge. Public comment for the proposals is open until May 14; the proposals can be viewed on the TWRA website on the "Hunting in Tennessee" page.
TWRA’s Wildlife Division staff will consider public comments, which may be presented as regulation change proposals.
Comments may also be submitted by mail to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to Twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov. Those writing email submissions should include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line.
