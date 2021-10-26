The Kyker Bottoms Refuge in south Blount County is an excellent place for Northern bobwhite quail, Tennessee’s state game bird, state officials say.
So good, in fact, that according to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency planning document, it has the “highest known densities of Northern bobwhite in Tennessee of approximately 0.5 Northern bobwhite/acre.”
Published in late 2020, the document — titled “2021-2026 A Strategic Plan for Northern bobwhite in Tennessee” — details plans to continue preserving the Northern bobwhite quail by assessing the bird’s needs in several wildlife management areas across the state (WMA).
These include Wolf River in Fayette County, Bark Camp Barrens in Coffee County, Bridgestone Firestone Centennial Wilderness in White County, Lick Creek Bottoms in Greene County and Kyker Bottoms’s 648 acres in Blount.
Monday, TWRA promoted its five-year plan online. According to a Facebook post, the goals of this project are to:
• “Increase the amount and quality of habitat on the 4 focus WMAs that have been selected for anchoring restoration (Wolf River, Bark Camp Barrens, Bridgestone-Firestone, Lick Creek).
• “Increase our outreach to the public on our efforts.
• “Increase the number of quail populations that can be maintained with continued management.
• “Complete necessary research that can guide our management decisions.”
Importantly for residents of the five quail-focus-area counties, the program will involve some landscape alterations like forest clearing, according to the document.
Absent among efforts to “increase the amount and quality of habitat” is Blount’s WMA.
That’s because it’s effectively what the TWRA wants the other areas to look like.
Kyker Bottoms Refuge Manager Bill Smith and other TWRA officials weren’t available to speak by phone Tuesday, but in educational videos posted on the agency’s social media last year, Smith explains what makes the area so ideal for quail: open-canopy areas.
“Here, we’ve thinned the forest,” Smith said in the video, pointing to a bright, meadow-like background at Kyker. “The main thing that we’re trying to manage here is light to the ground. We can control or manage these areas with fire. We were able to remove some trees.”
The landscape at Kyker is a mix of scattered trees and close-to-the-ground vegetation. The TWRA has lauded the area’s quail-habitat perfection in the past and even calls it a “quail demonstration area” or QDA.
“The high-quality, intensively managed habitat showcases best management practices and the real impact they can have on producing sustainable, robust Northern bobwhite populations,” the planning document says.
Making other areas as ideal for quail as Kyker Bottoms recently has proved controversial, however.
Some of the “focus” areas in other counties where TWRA wants to establish grasslands would require cutting down trees. White County residents especially have voiced concerns about plans to get rid of some hardwood forestland at the Bridgestone Firestone Centennial Wilderness.
Leaked maps, congressional endorsements, local condemnations, public meetings and online clarifications from the TWRA have roiled efforts to bring the five-year quail management project to life.
Since it’s been designated one of the best spots for the game bird in the state, Blount likely will not be impacted by any potential deforestation affecting other counties.
But it’s still part of wider conservation efforts related to the bird and will continue to be a spot where Northern bobwhites thrive in droves and continue to be studied.
