The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is launching a new television series, “Tennessee Outdoor Journal.”
The weekly program will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the work being done to manage the wildlife, public lands and waterways in the state. Each episode will showcase the people responsible for Tennessee’s wildlife, fisheries and boating safety.
Production for the 30-minute program is underway and available to cable systems and local access channels. It can also be viewed on TWRA social media sites at www.tnwildlife.org.
“Tennessee Outdoor Journal" is a new chapter in the TWRA’s television program history of 18 years, following “Tennessee’s Wildside” and “Tennessee Uncharted,” which garnered several regional and national awards during their production, TWRA said in a news release.
