The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency didn't report any boating-related fatalities and reported just six statewide serious injury boating incidents over the Fourth of July weekend.
TWRA reported 21 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests from July 2-5, an increase from the 11 BUI arrests reported last year, the agency said in a press release. Thirteen of this year's BUI arrests originated in the Middle Tennessee area; seven property damage incidents also were reported, TWRA said.
The Fourth of July weekend included the annual Operation Dry Water, "a national weekend of awareness and enforcement campaign directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities," TWRA said in the release.
The operation is held alongside the holiday weekend to give high visibility to BUI enforcement during peak boating season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.