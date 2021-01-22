The state this past year saw its most boating-related fatalities in 37 years, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says.
There were 32 total deaths on state waters in 2020, compared to a record-low eight in 2019, states a press release that cites TWRA’s year-end report.
“Various outdoors activities saw a substantial increase in 2020 and boating was no exception,” the release states. “The TWRA reported a noticeable increase in traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers.”
TWRA spokesman Matthew Cameron told The Daily Times higher participation in activities such as boating due to COVID-19 led to the increased number of deaths.
“We attribute that to the pandemic,” Cameron said. “People who are off work more and couldn’t do the traditional things they normally enjoyed outside, such as going to ballgames or going to the mall or other kinds of activities. ... A lot of them took up hunting and fishing and boating for the first time.”
The virus’ hampering of officers’ capabilities also played a role in the deaths, Cameron said.
“The fact that there were more people that were participating in boating accounted for the higher number of incidents. And that, combined with the fact that our officers were directed to socially distance and to only inspect boaters and anglers that were engaging in illegal activity or unsafe conditions,” Cameron said.
“So our officers, in other words, weren’t out there checking and inspecting a lot of fishermen, boaters and anglers. A decrease in enforcement combined with an increase of participation resulted in, unfortunately, 32 fatalities last year.”
According to preliminary numbers, alcohol/drugs were a contributing factor in about 30% of the 2020 fatal incidents, the release states. Sixty-one serious injury incidents involving 82 injured people, and 82 property damage incidents took place this past year as well, according to the release.
TWRA wildlife officers made 62 boating under the influence arrests in 2020.
“With the increased traffic, calls for service saw a leap,” the release states. “TWRA officers strive to practice social distancing to help protect the public as the pandemic continues.”
In the release, the TWRA encourages boaters to perform certain actions that help keep state waters safe: taking a boater safety course; wearing a life jacket while on the water; being aware of water conditions both above, below and around dams; always boating with a sober operator; and reporting unsafe conditions, boating accidents and law violations to TWRA officers.
It’s commonplace for the TWRA to work boating fatalities; officers on Jan. 17 recovered the body of Hamilton County boater Theresa Parker after the canoe she was sharing with two others capsized two days prior, according to a Facebook post by the TWRA.
Parker’s group was canoeing near the shore on the Chickamauga Reservoir close to the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant, the post states.
In December, the body of fisherman Eric Mowery, 51, of Heiskell, was found below Fort Loudoun Dam after he had been missing for a week. Another fisherman, David Morris, 50, of Clinton, in May also died in a boating accident at Fort Loudoun Dam.
