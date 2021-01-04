Douglas J. Overbey, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, announced Monday staff changes for both management and supervisory personnel in the district.
The position of first assistant U.S. attorney has been given to Francis M. “Trey” Hamilton III. Hamilton has prosecuted cases ranging from corporate fraud to civil rights deprivation.
Caryn L. Hebets has been chosen to serve as chief of the district’s criminal division. She began working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2005. Hebets most recently served as a deputy chief of the Criminal Division and the lead attorney for Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force. She is also a member of the Michigan bar.
Matthew T. Morris has been given the position of deputy criminal chief for Knoxville’s white collar and general crimes unit. He has been with the office since 1996 and has focused mostly on prosecuting white collar and child exploitation offenses.
Tracy Stone was hired as deputy criminal chief for Knoxville’s violent crimes and drug trafficking unit. Stone has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 2006 and has prosecuted violent crimes, firearms offenses and large-scale drug cases.
The position of senior litigation counsel was given to David P. Lewen Jr. He joined the office in 2007 and has prosecuted cases including large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering crimes, multimillion-dollar corporate fraud offenses, public corruption and violent crimes.
Chris Poole will serve as the Chattanooga division branch chief. He joined the office in 2002 and has prosecuted violent crimes.
Donald Taylor will continue to serve as the Greeneville branch chief, Loretta Harbor remains chief of the Civil Division and Robert McConkey III continues to serve as deputy chief of the Civil Division, the agency announced in a press release.
