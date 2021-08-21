The U.S. Highway 129 underpass connecting Tesla Boulevard to Tyson Boulevard will open Tuesday, Aug. 24, Alcoa city officials announced.
The project is a Tennessee Department of Transportation undertaking and will see the Springbrook Farm development area connected to the Tyson Boulevard/West Hunt Road/U.S. 129 offramp intersection.
As the underpass opens, crews also will begin removing the offramp exit to Mills Street from Tesla Boulevard.
Work to update and replace roads in this area have been underway since early 2020.
With the connection of Tesla and Tyson boulevards, roadwork in this location will be nearing an end, giving way to future phases of U.S. 129 work in front of McGhee Tyson Airport.
Driver’s should continue to be aware of workers in this area and follow posted speed limits, city officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.