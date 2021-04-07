Tennessee Department of Transportation officials say repairs on U.S. Highway 411 (West Broadway Avenue) near the Foothills Mall Drive/Montgomery Lane intersection in Maryville likely will reduce the road to one lane each way until the middle to end of next week.
After a storm sewer pipe broke Tuesday and caused a sinkhole, TDOT crews have been working to assess the damage and replace the pipe.
TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi told The Daily Times on Wednesday that crews are removing a median near the intersection to help with the single-lane operation.
He said this would be in place "probably middle to end of next week, depending on weather."
Currently, delays on the road are averaging 20 minutes, according to a city of Maryville news release Wednesday morning.
Old Niles Ferry also is receiving a large amount of traffic.
Maryville officials said crews are currently working to pave Condry Lane in the area and are nearly finished.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.