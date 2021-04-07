Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said repairs on U.S. Highway 411 (West Broadway Avenue) near the Foothills Mall Drive/Montgomery Lane intersection in Maryville likely will reduce the road to one lane each way until the middle to end of next week.
After a storm sewer pipe broke Tuesday and caused a sinkhole, TDOT crews have worked to assess the damage and replace the pipe.
TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said crews are removing a median near the intersection to help with the single-lane operation.
He said this would be in place “probably middle to end of next week, depending on weather.”
Currently, delays on the road are averaging 20 minutes, according to a city of Maryville news release Wednesday morning.
Old Niles Ferry also is receiving a large amount of traffic.
Maryville Police traffic Lt. Michael Braden said Wednesday afternoon the traffic was already bad. “It is just bumper to bumper as far as you can see,” he said. “As much traffic as we can get out of this area right here, the better off we are.”
He recommended drivers who would use West Broadway Avenue going north or south could use U.S. Highway 321 as an alternative, depending on where they’re going.
He suggested drivers coming into Maryville could take William Blount Drive over to 321. Driver’s going south might use Morganton or Louisville Roads, depending on where they’re going.
“The beauty of it is that it’s moving,” Braden added. “The alternative to that is closing it, and I think if we have to close it, that’s going to be a nightmare.”
Police are monitoring the situation as TDOT looks for solutions. City of Maryville crews are not working on the sinkhole/sewer pipe repair situation since U.S. Highway 411 is a TDOT road, but were finishing up with Condry Road paving Wednesday.
The situation continues to be somewhat fluid and more information will be released as it becomes available.
