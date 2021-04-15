The U.S. Marshals Service wants East Tennessee citizens to be aware of a nationwide scam.
Through phone calls and emails, scammers are posing as U.S. Marshals or other court officials and threatening to arrest listeners for not appearing for jury duty or saying there is an arrest warrant for the listeners, the service said in a Thursday press release.
Scammers pressure recipients to provide confidential data which can lead to identity theft and fraud. The threatening calls and emails are fraudulent and not connected with U.S. courts, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
“U.S. Marshals or other federal court employees will never contact someone and demand payment or personal information by phone or email,” David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said in the release.
“While these callers may sound legitimate, we urge people to question the validity of their claims and to never meet with them or provide financial data or information,” Jolley added.
Victims of this scam or others can report it to the FTC (https://www.ftc.gov/) or file a complaint online with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.
