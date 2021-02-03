Blount County’s two Walmart pharmacies were not among the 20 to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to a list provided Wednesday by Walmart spokeswoman Rebecca Thomason.
Most of the receiving pharmacies were in West Tennessee with the majority — 11 — going to Walmarts in the Memphis area. Only one East Tennessee Walmart location, in Unicoi County, received vaccines.
Walmart’s vaccine receipt is part of the Tennessee Department of Health’s plan to expand access to shots in “rural and underserved areas.”
TDH announced the efforts to expand vaccination centers on Jan. 28. In addition to the 20 Walmart locations, TDH said 24 community health centers and 64 local pharmacies in 51 counties would receive doses.
Blount County pharmacies were not included on any of these lists.
“These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a press release. “We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”
The pharmacies and health centers are following the state’s vaccination plan, and only giving shots to those in Phases 1a1 or 1a2 — health care workers, first responders, funeral and mortuary workers. Some counties have moved into Phase 1b — first responder personnel and K-12 or child care workers.
All counties except Shelby, Davidson and Hamilton, which are still working through the 75-and-older population, are vaccinating people ages 70 and older.
Thomason said more pharmacies are expected to receive doses next week as the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program rolls out. She did not specify if Blount’s Walmart stores would be on this list.
“ … (W)e expect to release a full list of stores involved and how state-designated priority groups can make an appointment in the coming weeks,” she emailed.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Feb. 2, announced the advent of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a public-private partnership with 21 national pharmacy partners and networks of independent pharmacies that represent more than 40,000 pharmacy locations nationwide, a White House press release states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked with states to pick which pharmacies would receive the first doses when the program launches Feb. 11. Tennessee will use Walmart pharmacies.
Blount County has two Walmart pharmacies — one in Alcoa at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, and one in Maryville, at 2410 U.S. Highway 411.
A pharmacy worker at the Alcoa location said she could not comment on whether the pharmacy would receive COVID-19 vaccines during the week of Feb. 11.
Until vaccines reach local pharmacies, Blount Countians in Phases 1a1 and 1a2 or older than 75 can get on a waitlist for vaccination appointments at the Blount County Health Department. Click on signupgenius.com/go/blount-priority-list to get on the waitlist.
