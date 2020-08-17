Maryville's annual wine festival has been canceled because of increasing COVID-19 cases, Maryville Downtown Association leaders said.
MDA President Aaron Killian said in a press release Monday that Uncorked 2020 has been called off because of the pandemic.
“Our main concern is the health and safety of our community," Killian said. "The association labored hard to come up with ways to safely hold Uncorked this year, but we decided that we could not present a wine and food event for over 400 people with spiking COVID-19 cases.”
Christina O’Rourke, general manager of Brackins Blues Club and event participant, also cited community safety as a high priority for her business. “It just wouldn’t be right to ask volunteers, distributors, restaurants and the community to support Uncorked in the midst of a pandemic,” she said. “But we are already planning for Uncorked to return in 2021, bigger and better than ever.”
The event has been a popular fall outing for 10 years. It features wine and d'oeuvre tasting offered by a variety of businesses.
